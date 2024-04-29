Missing Endangered Adult Alert issued for Troy man wtih dementia

A Missing Endangered Adult Alert has been issued for a Troy man Monday afternoon.

On April 29, at 1:30 p.m. Keith Wiggin drove away from his home on Catham Drive and did not return.

Wiggin suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety, according to the alert.

>> Man flown to hospital after falling off barn roof in Clark County

He is described by law enforcement as a White male, 82, 6′ 1 tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Wiggin’s car is a black 2015 Chevy Equinox with OH plate number FWY8485.

Call or dial 911 if you see Wiggin or his vehicle.



