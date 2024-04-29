Missing Endangered Adult Alert issued for Troy man wtih dementia
A Missing Endangered Adult Alert has been issued for a Troy man Monday afternoon.
On April 29, at 1:30 p.m. Keith Wiggin drove away from his home on Catham Drive and did not return.
Wiggin suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety, according to the alert.
He is described by law enforcement as a White male, 82, 6′ 1 tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Wiggin’s car is a black 2015 Chevy Equinox with OH plate number FWY8485.
Call or dial 911 if you see Wiggin or his vehicle.