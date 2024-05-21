Missing Dartmouth College student found dead, police say

A Dartmouth College student reported missing last week has been found dead in the Connecticut River in Vermont, police said.

Kexin Cai, 26, had been missing since Wednesday, and was last seen in the area of Drake Lane in West Lebanon. Surveillance video from local businesses captured her traveling on her E-bike.

An extensive ground and air search for her began over the weekend after police were notified on Friday that she had been missing.

At around 4 p.m. Monday, a fisherman alerted police that he saw a body along the Connecticut River in Windsor, Vermont. Emergency crews responded to the area and retrieved the body, later identified as Cai, by bringing her to shore at 5:36 p.m.

A preliminary investigation suggests no foul play in her death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

