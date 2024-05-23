Missing any construction tools? Howard County police recover 15,000 stolen tools

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Are you missing any construction tools that you think may have been stolen from you?

The Howard County Police Department (HCPD) said it has recovered about 15,000 construction tools which total about $3-$5 million.

HCPD said if anyone believes they fell victim to having their tools stolen, to fill out a form here to recover stolen property.

Construction workers targeted in Prince George’s County armed robberies

The construction tools theft scheme was believed to be one of the “largest and most expansive” cases of theft that was seen in the region, according to HCPD.

The tools were believed to have been stolen from businesses, cars, residential properties and construction sites throughout Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania, HCPD said.

The tools were then hidden away in storage units in Howard County, and HCPD said detectives believe they were sold at multiple places through various ways.

More information on the case can be found here.

