Missing Colville tribal member located, reported safe

May 2—NESPELEM — Colville tribal member Amanda Pakootas, who was missing and reported by police to be held against her will, was located Monday night in Spokane and is reported to be safe, according to an announcement from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.

Pakootas' disappearance was investigated beginning Saturday, with police believing her to be held by Joseph Parisien, according to the statement. She was located near E. 4th Street and Nelson in Spokane. Joseph Parisien was taken into custody Tuesday night.

The statement said Amanda's family wishes to thank the law enforcement officers who investigated the case and ultimately found Amanda, including the Colville Tribal Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Washington State Patrol, the Spokane County Police, the Airway Heights Police, the Spokane Tribal Police and the Kalispel Tribal Police.

According to the announcement, the family also wishes to acknowledge HEROS, the Find Me Group, and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, the victim advocacy groups that assisted and supported the family during the investigation. The statement said they especially wish to acknowledge Detective Jordan McNulty of the Colville Tribal Police for her efforts during the investigation.

The Chairman of the Colville Confederated Tribes, Jarred-Michael Erickson, commented on the investigation.

"We are very grateful that Amanda was located and returned safely to her family," he said in the statement. "I want to join Amanda's family in praising the efforts of Detective McNulty and the other officers of the Colville Tribal Police and the other law enforcement organizations who worked on this case. I also want to thank our entire community for getting the word out and sharing information. Keeping tribal members safe is a top priority for the Colville Business Council, as is seeking justice for those who threaten tribal members."