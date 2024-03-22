MISSING: Columbus police searching for missing teenager last seen near Stafford Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing juvenile.

Police say Taylor Ross, 17, was last seen near the 800 block of Stafford Court on Tuesday, March 19 at about 8 p.m.

Ross was wearing a beige zip-up jacket when she was seen last. Police describe Ross as standing at 5’3″ and weighing 140lbs with brown eyes, brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Detective Maymi at (706) 225-4173.

