Missing Colorado Springs senior last seen in Castle Rock

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 65-year-old man is missing from Colorado Springs. He was last seen driving north on I-25 in Castle Rock on Wednesday afternoon, according to a senior alert sent out by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI said Willie Harris left his home around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday and was last seen driving a purple 1997 Honda Accord north on I-25 near Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock around 2:05 p.m.

The Honda bears a Columbine license plate, number 864UJX.

Harris is a black man with black hair and brown eyes, stands 5’8″ tall and weighs 205 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a green jacket, and grey loafers.

The CBI said Harris suffers from cognitive impairment and law enforcement is concerned for his safety. If you have seen Harris or know where he is, you are asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or call 911.

