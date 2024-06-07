Missing child found unharmed

Jun. 7—DECATUR COUNTY — There was a happy ending to a local tale of a missing toddler earlier this week.

According to a news release from the Decatur County Sheriff's Department, at approximately 1:09 p.m. Thursday, June 6, Decatur County Dispatch received a call advising of a two year old male missing from a residence in the area of CR 200 W. and 600 S.

The child was reported to be wearing only a diaper and had been missing for at least one hour before the report was made.

First-responders immediately arrived in the area and an extensive search was initiated.

The child was found at approximately 2:15 p.m. in a neighbor's residence; it appeared the child had entered through a dog door.

The child was found unharmed, asleep.

"This search was truly a team effort among all agencies involved," Decatur County Sheriff Bill Meyererose said.

Agencies assisting included the Greensburg Police Department, Greensburg Fire Department, Decatur County Dispatch, Decatur County Emergency Management, Letts Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service, Westport Marshal's office, Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department, Department of Natural Resources Dive Team (there are three ponds in close proximity to the search area), Indiana State Police (air support via a helicopter and the Dive Team), Department of Child Services, Decatur County Highway Department, and the Decatur County/Greensburg IT Department.