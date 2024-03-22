Missing child found at school said he hadn’t been home in days, Florida deputies say

A child reported missing by his mom was found at school and said he hadn’t been home in three days, according to Florida deputies.

Now, the mom faces four charges of child neglect.

The 31-year-old woman reported her child missing March 19 and believed him to be in danger, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“The mother was unable to provide a precise timeline but indicated that she hadn’t seen him,” deputies said.

The next day, detectives reported they found the child at his school. When they interviewed him, he said he hadn’t been home in days, according to deputies. The sheriff’s office did not release the age of the child.

When investigators visited the home, they found “alarming conditions,” including insect infestation, malnourished dogs and feces on the floor, deputies said. The home had no electricity or running water and was overall in a “deplorable state,” investigators said.

Because four children were living under the care of the 31-year-old woman, she was charged with four counts of child neglect. Hillsborough County case records do not list an attorney for the woman.

The children have been placed with other family members, deputies said. McClatchy News is not identifying the woman to protect the identity of the children.

“Child neglect is not just a crime; it is a betrayal of the most important purpose we have as parents, to protect our children,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the news release.

The family lived with a 19-year-old who owned the home, according to deputies. He’s been charged with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Hillsborough County is in central Florida and contains the Tampa metropolitan area.

Man reports missing child, but forgot the kid was at home, cops say. He’s been charged

Local parent joins search for missing 11-year-old — then sees ‘flash of pink’ in woods

Drunken parents who passed out on Florida beach face child neglect charges, cops say

Dad charged with murder months after he said 5-month-old fell off bed, police say