Missing child alert issued for Jackson 9-year-old. See how to help

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has activated the Missing and Endangered notification on behalf of the Jackson Police Department in the attempt to locate Jaylan Smith, 9, of Jackson. He was last seen on Tuesday evening.

Smith's last whereabouts are in the 3100 block of Charleston Drive in Hinds County at around 6 p.m. Tuesday night, a few hours before the MBI issued the alert.

According to the MBI, Smith was last seen wearing a blue shirt and shorts. He is 4 feet and 7 inches, weighs 65 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing and Endangered notification on Jaylan Smith, last seen Tuesday evening, May 21 in Jackson.

The MBI alert also states family members say Smith suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Those with information on Smith can call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or 9-1-1.

Got a news tip? Contact Mary Boyte at mboyte@jackson.gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS missing child alert issued by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation