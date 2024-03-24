Missing child alert issued for girl, 12, out of Tampa

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert out of Hillsborough County for a 12-year-old girl.

FDLE said Nicole Gutierrez was last seen in the area of the 2700th block of East 18th Avenue in Tampa, Florida.

She was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with “Happy Holidays” on the front and blue pants with black stripes.

Gutierrez has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information about the missing child, please contact FDLE or the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or 911.

PLEASE SHARE - A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Nicole Gutierrez, a white-hispanic female, 12-yo, 5'7", 155 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes, last seen near the 2700th block of East 18th Avenue in Tampa, Florida. pic.twitter.com/WpTepSzOsE — FDLE (@fdlepio) March 24, 2024

