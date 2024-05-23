Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old Dade City boy

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for a 15-year-old Dade City boy.

Officials said Alton Brownfield was last seen around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 34000 block of Winding Hills Loop in Dade City wearing a brown hoodie, gray pants with a black stripe down the side.

Alton is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has multiple scars on both of his forearms.

Anyone with information about Alton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102 or 911.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.