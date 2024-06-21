Missing Cass County teen found by police in Missouri; 5 men arrested

Five men were arrested and charged with the kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl from Cass County this past weekend in northeast Missouri.

Marlon Aguilar, 44, of Honduras, Arturo Eustaquio, 41, of Mexico, Noe Guzman Hernandez, 24, of Mexico, Daniel Ruiz Lopez, 19, of Mexico and Carlos Funez, 56, of Honduras were taken into custody.

According to court documents, the girl was seen by her father entering a vehicle later determined to be a Dodge Durango. He then contacted the Logansport Police Department and reported her missing. She told police she was going to meet someone she met from the Internet, according to court documents.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office later informed Missouri State Highway Patrol shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, June 17 that an active search was underway to locate the girl after her cell phone had pinged from a suspect vehicle with Texas registration and traveling westbound on U.S. 36 near Hannibal, Mo.

A short time later, a Missouri trooper observed a vehicle matching the description and initiated a traffic stop in Macon County. According to documents, the trooper observed a girl in the backseat of the vehicle who identified herself as the missing teen during the stop. The trooper then took custody of the juvenile. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office helped in the investigation.

All five men were taken to the Macon County Jail. They all are charged with kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child, both felonies. Authorities believe the girl was being taken to California, according to court documents.