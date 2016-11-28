Missing California Woman Found ‘Heavily Battered’

Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman missing for three weeks, was found "heavily battered" at the roadside on Thanksgiving morning, according to police dispatch logs. Authorities have launched an investigation into a possible abduction.

Papini mysteriously disappeared Nov. 2 while out jogging near her home in Redding, California. On Thursday, she was found injured, chained and dumped by the side of the road more than 150 miles from her home. The mother of two has been reunited with her husband, Keith, after receiving treatment for her injuries at a hospital.

"This has been the most amazing Thanksgiving that our family could ever ask for," Papini's sister Sheila Koester told the Sacramento Bee. "We're all very, very, very excited, very, very relieved and just very thankful for getting our Sherri back."

Speaking on "Good Morning America," Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said authorities hoped to find more details about the kidnappers from Papini.

"It shows what a community can do when it works together to get the word out," Bosenko said about local residents helping with search efforts.

Redding Mayor Missy McArthur said she received a call from Papini and her husband thanking the community for their help. Papini’s family had offered a $50,000 reward for anyone who might have useful information.

"Sherri and Keith called me to say, 'Thanks for the community's help'," McArthur said, according to local reports. "I feel blessed they accept the community was there for them.

"I just want to thank the community for not giving up,” she noted. “Keith never gave up hope and that was an inspiration to me and I'm sure to the community."

Police are currently looking for two women who are believed to be linked to the abduction. Before Papini was found, police had filed 20 search warrants in court related to the investigation.

