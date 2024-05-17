Missing Calhoun County teen found in Illinois River

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ill. – A coroner reports finding the missing Calhoun County teen in the Illinois River.

Jersey County Coroner Kevin Ayres tells FOX 2 the body of Bryar DeJaynes was found Thursday in the Illinois River near Pere Marquette. An autopsy is currently pending to determine the cause of death.

DeJaynes was last seen by his family in Pearl, where he was purchasing fuel for his boat at the Pearl Fuel Mart on Sunday.

