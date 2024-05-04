Missing Brigham City man found dead in Bear Lake County

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A man missing out of Brigham City was found deceased in his vehicle in Bear Lake County, Idaho on Thursday, according to Brigham City Police.

At around 12:50 p.m. on May 2, the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office contacted Brigham City Police regarding a missing persons case. The sheriff’s office reported that they had found a missing Brigham City man — Paul Illum — deceased in his vehicle on private property.

Court allows Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to join Heber Valley Temple lawsuit

Illum was reported missing by his family back in Nov. of 2023.

Authorities, along with Illum’s family, spent countless hours searching for him and made every attempt to find him, police said.

There is reportedly no apparent cause of death, and an autopsy will be performed in this case.

“Paul’s family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation for everyone who helped them through this difficult time,” a press release from Brigham City Police states.

“The Brigham City Police Department would like to offer their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Illum. We are asking that the family not be bothered during their time of grieving,” the release states. “The Brigham City Police Department would like to thank the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office for their dedication in locating Mr. Illum and their continued contact throughout the time Mr. Illum was missing.”

No further information is available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.