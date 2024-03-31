Missing boy believed to be in Lansing area: MSP
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police Sixth District is asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old boy, who they think is in Lansing area.
The Mt. Pleasant Post of MSP reported Conner James Hubble, 16, missing on Sunday morning. He was last seen at 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Officials think Conner is or was traveling to the Lansing area.
He is 16 years old, 5-feet-10-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black, Antlers restaurant uniform shirt; blue and white shoes; and a green coat.
Conner may be traveling in a 2014, light-blue Mazda, with a Michigan plate number of CAB710.
MSP is asking anyone with potential information about Conner’s whereabouts to call 911.
