Missing boy believed to be in Lansing area: MSP

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police Sixth District is asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old boy, who they think is in Lansing area.

The Mt. Pleasant Post of MSP reported Conner James Hubble, 16, missing on Sunday morning. He was last seen at 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials think Conner is or was traveling to the Lansing area.

He is 16 years old, 5-feet-10-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black, Antlers restaurant uniform shirt; blue and white shoes; and a green coat.

Conner James Hubble is 16 years old, 5-feet-10-inches tall. He is believed to be traveling to the Lansing area. (Photo/MSP Sixth District)

Conner may be traveling in a 2014, light-blue Mazda, with a Michigan plate number of CAB710.

Officials think Conner James Hubble, 16, may be traveling in a light-blue, 2014 Mazda like this one. (Photo/MSP Sixth District)

MSP is asking anyone with potential information about Conner’s whereabouts to call 911.

