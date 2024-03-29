Missing boy, 4, found dead near Everett, Wash. after days-long search

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 4-year-old boy who was previously reported as missing has been discovered dead near Everett, Washington, with the case being investigated by police as a homicide.

According to an update posted on the Everett Police Department’s Facebook page, authorities were notified at 5:55 p.m. Thursday that a body was found outside of Everett. Police said the family was notified after they surmised the found body was indeed that of Ariel Garcia, the child who was reported last seen on Wednesday.

Though the Snohomish County Medical Examiner is working to verify the identity and determine a cause and manner of death, police said it is being investigated as a murder case. What’s more, a car of interest in the case was previously taken into police custody.

Everett police had previously called on the public to offer up any information about the whereabouts of the blue 2013 Nissan Sentra SV (WA license plate CJ9954) on March 27. Garcia had last been seen on that same date in an apartment in the 4800 block of Vesper Drive in Everett.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, there is no known danger to the public, and that they will likely have another update on Friday.

