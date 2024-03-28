What’s missing in Boca Raton? What more than 200 residents want most for the city

Boca Raton scored a Brightline train station, but a shuttle service from there would be a big boost to help commuters get across town.

And what about a downtown where it’s easier to walk around? There also could be more opportunities to enjoy live music.

These were among the key takeaways when more than 200 people stepped forward to help shape a vision for Boca Raton, one of the fastest-growing downtowns in South Florida.

The city recently presented the findings from the city’s Community Advisory Panel forum on Jan. 18. Linda Marenus, the board’s chair, went before the City Council this week to present the forum’s conclusions to serve as recommendations for the council, which is soon headed into strategic planning.

“This is one of our most highly attended meetings,” she told the council. “This shows the desire of the community to be engaged in these types of conversations.”

Getting around the city

Though getting the Brightline station to Boca Raton was deemed a major feat, progress to turn the city into a true destination is still a work in progress.

The City Council members are trying to figure out what to put around the station — a developer’s proposal to bring residences and retail did not to move forward last year, but a “transit-oriented development” is still in the works with the city.

The hope is to turn Boca Raton into a place people clamor to visit, especially by way of the Brightline. A free shuttle service might help with that.

Residents liked the idea of having a fixed-route shuttle service from the Brightline station going to Mizner Park, the community center, Wildflower Park and the beach, Marenus said.

Abandoning car dependency seemed to be a prominent theme, with people expressing a desire for a pedestrian bridge connecting the Brightline station to the downtown area, along with improving sidewalks and creating more bike paths.

“Residents envision a dynamic city, but with a small-town feel,” she said.

Events, entertainment & facilities

Though getting to and from Boca Raton is half the battle, people wanted reasons to linger, too, which is where suggestions for more events came in.

“People say we need more activities, a reason to come downtown with your family,” Marenus said. “A need for more adult activities, a reason to stay out after dinner, such as outdoor music and other events that might be after dinner time.”

From all the suggested events and activities presented at the forum, the two most popular are live music and farmers’ markets.

Interest also was apparent for city classes and programs at the community center.

Some residents were eager for facilities near the community center, namely the Tim Huxhold Skate Park at 400 Crawford Blvd. near the library. That brought a throng of supporters advocating for it, not only to be preserved but to have free admission, as it requires a fee. Tennis courts advocates also arrived at the forum with rackets in hand, ready to make their voice heard.

“It kind of felt like high school, all the skaters were sitting together, and they’re wearing skater garb, and all the tennis people were sitting together, like they were holding tennis rackets,” said Councilmember Marc Wigder, who had been at the forum, during the Monday meeting.

Housing and retail

Contradictions in what people wanted arose when strong support for more mom-and-pop stores was expressed, but people showed disinterest in attainable housing.

To have more mom-and-pop businesses, the city needs to attract younger residents and thus more workforce housing, Marenus said.

People were mostly supportive of mixed-use developments, though, which usually provide some combination of residences, retail, commercial and entertainment.

Along with small businesses, people want more coffee shops and restaurants but said no to more bars, major retailers and commercial office space — something that the city is making great strides in, leading the way in office leasing activity in 2022 and 2023.

Ultimately, people were happy to be heard, Marenus said, and thanked the panel for giving the community a voice.

“Boca Raton is a beautiful, safe city, and residents expressed concerns and ideas to maintain that,” she said. “Residents want Boca to be a dynamic community, providing activities for all ages to enjoy the residents.”