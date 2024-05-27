Missing boaters' bodies recovered at Mount Storm Lake

May 27—MOUNT STORM, W.Va. — The bodies of two men were reportedly recovered over the weekend after their boat capsized May 20 at Mount Storm Lake in Grant County.

Divers and first responders using drone equipment searched the 1,200-acre lake throughout the week after the victims' boat capsized about 4:40 p.m. last Monday.

Fire and rescue crews from Grant, Hardy and Garrett counties took part in the search effort.

West Virginia Natural Resources Police are investigating the incident.

Dominion Resources operates a coal-fired power station at the lake, which generates electricity for its Virginia customers.