Missing boater found dead in North East River, Coast Guard says

The remains of a Wilmington, Delaware, man who was missing from his boat after going fishing Saturday night was recovered from the North East River in Cecil County, according to the Coast Guard.

Search-and-rescue crews from various state and local agencies worked with the Coast Guard over the weekend to locate David Rambo, a 27-year-old who was reported to have been fishing near the mouth of North East Creek at 11 p.m. Saturday, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

On Sunday, Maryland Natural Resources Police told the Coast Guard that a bystander had located a 21-foot center-console boat with no one on board near Anchor Marina in Cecil County. The boat had a phone and fishing gear on board, and its engine was engaged.

Divers from the natural resources police agency and Maryland State Police located Rambo’s remains later Sunday.