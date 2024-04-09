Missing Beaver County man’s truck found during search of Monongahela River in Elizabeth Township

The truck of a missing Beaver County man was found Tuesday during a search of the Monongahela River in Elizabeth Township.

Elizabeth Township Police and Fire Rescue say they were asked to assist in the search for Brian Posch, 36, of Brighton, who went missing Friday in a work truck. They were called to help because cell tower data put the township as his last known location.

Crews began searching the river because the cell tower “ping” was within the waterway.

Initially, divers didn’t find any signs of the truck Posch was driving, but on Monday afternoon found a “large metal mass” about 50 yards from the shore. Divers returned Tuesday to remove the mass and identified it as the missing truck.

The Elizabeth Township Police Department, Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner are all investigating.

