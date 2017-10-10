Missing Baby Found Dead In The Woods Stuffed In Duffel Bag As Dad Is Questioned: Cops

A newborn baby was found dead in a duffel bag in the Georgia woods this week and police are questioning her father about the case.

Caliyah McNabb was just 15 days old when she disappeared Saturday. Her parents told police she was fed around 5 a.m. but when they checked on her hours later, she had vanished.

Cops searched the family's Newton County home as a search party fanned out in the area hoping to find Caliyah.

Her body was found in a drawstring sack in the woods on Sunday afternoon.

The infant's mother was questioned by police and released, WGCL reports. She is not considered a person of interest.

"I pray to God that she had nothing to do with it," the mother's father, Tim Bell, told reporters.

However, authorities wanted to speak with the father but were not able to locate him immediately after the infant was found.

According to local reports, Christopher McNabb was later found near a convenience store where witnesses said he told them he didn't kill his baby.

McNabb, referred to by police as a person of interest in the case, was arrested Sunday evening on an unrelated probation violation brought in for questioning.

"We'll be getting with the D.A.'s office, presenting them with all the info and evidence that we have," said Capt. Keith Crum with the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

