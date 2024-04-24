Missing Asheville man, 22, found dead behind abandoned business in Old Fort, sheriff says

ASHEVILLE — A 22-year-old Asheville man reported missing by his mother was found dead behind an abandoned building in Old Fort April 22, four days after he was last reportedly seen.

Around 1 p.m. on Aprill 22, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office responded to a call saying someone had located a body behind an abandoned business on Batcave Road in the Old Fort Community, spokesperson D'jan Vallini told the Citizen Times April 24.

The man was identified as DeAndre "Desmond" Clark, who was reported missing to the Asheville Police Department on April 19, according to spokesperson Rick Rice.

Rice said Clark was last seen by his mother around 3 p.m. April 18 at the Hillcrest Apartments where his mother lives. Rice did not have information on where Clark resides, but according to his birth certificate, Clark is an Asheville local.

"As far as (the mother) knew, he was just heading over to see some friends across town and that's the last she saw him," Rice said. "(There was) no mention of McDowell County or Old Fort."

An autopsy was conducted April 23, which the McDowell County Sheriff's Office is still waiting to receive results from, Vallini confirmed.

When asked if foul play is suspected, Vallini said they are waiting on the results of the autopsy and "from there, we will be able to determine cause of death." She added that it can take up to 6 months to a year in some cases to get the results of an autopsy.

The investigation into Clark's death is ongoing by the McDowell County Sheriff's Office. Rice confirmed that the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is also investigating.

Anyone with possible information related to this case is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2237. You can also submit your tip anonymously by using one of the following:

Call McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME(652-7463)

Text Crime Stoppers by texting TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777

Download our McDowell County Sheriff’s Office App on your mobile device for FREE in the Apple or Google Play Store and select "Submit a Tip"!

This story will be updated.

