UPDATE: Missing Adult Alert cancelled for Xenia woman

UPDATE:

A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Xenia woman after Diana Koogler was found safe.

INITIAL REPORT:

A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Xenia woman Friday.

On March 8 around 7:30 p.m., Diana Koogler left her home and has not returned. Law enforcement said they are concerned for her safety.

Koogler is described as a white woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in the Beavercreek/Fairborn area in her 2016 Kia Sedona with Ohio license plate ETZ3016.

Anyone who sees Koogler or her car is asked to call 911.