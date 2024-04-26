Missing 83-year-old woman in need of immediate medical care: Kansas City police

Kansas City police said an 83-year-old woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and in need of “immediate medical care” went missing Thursday.

The woman, identified as Earnestine Black, was last seen around noon Thursday, driving a blue 2018 Chevrolet Impala with Missouri license plates GD6Y8B toward State Line Road. A Silver Advisory said she was last seen leaving Cable Dahmer Chevrolet of Kansas City on West 103rd Street.

Anyone with information about the woman’s location may contact police by calling 911 or 816-234-5043.