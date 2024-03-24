Missing 8-year-old girl found dead in hotel swimming pool, Texas police say

A missing 8-year-old Texas girl has been found dead in a hotel swimming pool, Houston police told news outlets.

The girl’s body was discovered in the pool at a DoubleTree hotel on Houston’s northwest side just before midnight on Saturday, March 23, police told KHOU.

Police said the pool was drained before her body was recovered, KPRC reported. The girl was first reported missing at about 10 p.m., according to police.

Officials say her death is being investigated as a drowning, according to KRIV.

McClatchy News has reached out to Houston police for more information.

Empty campsite with dogs set off search for missing owner, Texas cops say. Body found

Missing mom, child found dead in ditch on eve of custody hearing, Texas officials say

Body found in woods believed to be woman missing for months, New Hampshire officials say