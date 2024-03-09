Missing 74-year-old man may seem confused, CMPD says

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for a missing 74-year-old man who may be driving a blue-gray 2002 Hyundai Sonata with the North Carolina tag: HBS-1093.

2 South Meck students killed in Friday morning crash, principal says

John Barry Bennett was last seen driving the car on Honey Flower Place in northwest Charlotte. He may have cognitive issues and be confused.

Call 911 if you see him.

VIDEO: Two displaced following house fire in northwest Charlotte