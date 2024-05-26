Missing: 71-year-old at-risk man last seen in San Leandro

(KRON) — The San Leandro Police Department is alerting the community of a missing at-risk man. Louis Miles, 71, was last seen near his care facility on the 300 block of Juana Avenue in San Leandro on Friday, police said.

Homicide investigation launched after 27-year-old shot to death in Belmont

Photo Courtesy: San Leandro Police Department

Police said Miles suffers from physical and mental health-related ailments. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and dark pants.

If located, police ask to call the San Leandro Police Department at (510) 577-2740.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.