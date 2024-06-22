Missing 68-year-old woman with ‘mental health-related ailments’ last seen in San Leandro

(KRON) – The San Leandro Police Department asks for community assistance in finding a 68-year-old missing woman.

Hongwei Yan was last seen near her residence on the 1700 Block of Clarke Street in San Leandro on Friday around 7:15 a.m. The San Leandro Police Department said Yan suffers from mental health-related ailments.

Yan is an Asian woman with grey hair.

Yan speaks Mandarin. According to police, Yan could have Chinese currency on her person, which is Yuan or Renminbi.

