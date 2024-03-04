Missing 65-year-old man last seen on Near South Side

CHICAGO — A search is underway for a man who police say has been missing for over a month.

According to Chicago police, 65-year-old Dwight Powell was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 31, and officers say he has not been heard from since.

Police say the missing man was last seen in the vicinity of the 2500 block of South Michigan Avenue on the Near South Side.

Officers say Powell, who has white hair and brown eyes, stands 5-foot-11 and weighs around 155 pounds.

According to police, Powell was last seen wearing black jeans and a brown coat.

Police notified the public about the missing man’s disappearance in a news release on Saturday night.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 65-year-old Dwight Powell is asked to contact the CPD Area One Special Victim’s Unit at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their search can also leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

