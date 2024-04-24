Missing 24-year-old found dead in Southeast Austin neighborhood, police says

A 24-year-old man who was missing for nearly two weeks was found dead in a Southeast Austin neighborhood, the Austin Police Department said in a news release.

Cristian Rangel's body was found on April 19 in the 5800 block of Spring Meadow Road — nearly 8 miles from his last sighting — after police received reports of a deceased person, the release said.

He was last seen at 1:30 a.m. on April 8 in the front passenger seat of a light-colored SUV in the Walmart parking lot in Sunset Valley, police previously said.

While police said they are currently investigating Rangel's death, they did not clarify whether it was being investigated as a homicide.

The Austin Police Department could not be reached for comment on Wednesday regarding the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Missing 24-year-old found dead in Southeast Austin neighborhood