Missing 2-year-old could be in Tampa Bay area, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Missing Child Alert was issued Monday night for a 2-year-old who could be in the Tampa Bay area, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Rowan Renauld was last seen along North Ridewood Avenue in Edgewater, officials said. He was last seen in a white shirt with “Chill Out” written on it and khaki shorts, red socks and black sneakers.

Rowan Renauld may be with Robert Renauld, who is 5’10” with brown hair and blue eyes, officials said.

Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement

They may be in a 2004 white Chevy Cavalier with Florida license plate BB25IR. The vehicle doesn’t have a grill plate or hub caps, officials said.

The two could be headed to the Brandon area or also Fort Myers, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call 386-424-2000 or dial 911.

