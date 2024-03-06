Missing 17-year-old sought in Adams County
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 17-year-old who’s been missing for nearly a week. FOX31's Samantha Spitz speaks to his family.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 17-year-old who’s been missing for nearly a week. FOX31's Samantha Spitz speaks to his family.
A full 854 GOP delegates were up for grabs Tuesday — more than a third of this year's total. A candidate needs 1,215 delegates to clinch the 2024 GOP nomination.
TikTok is rolling out the Creator Rewards Program that only pays for videos longer than one minute.
More than one-third of the total delegates available in both the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries are at stake.
Jayson Tatum was ready to go to the line for game-winning free throw attempts, but officials overturned a last-second call.
With Donovan Mitchell out, injuries are starting to pile up for the Cavaliers.
Roku users around the country turned on their TVs this week to find an unpleasant surprise: the company required them to consent to new dispute resolution terms in order to access their device. The terms, of course, include a forced arbitration agreement that prevents the user from suing or taking part in lawsuits against Roku.
Heading into UFC 299 this weekend, O’Malley very much seems like a fighter who has arrived in a spotlight all his own.
Unions of seven U.S. sports leagues are backing the SI Union in its legal fight with management.
Last month, Amazon announced that it'd launch a new AI-powered chatbot, Rufus, inside the Amazon Shopping app for Android and iOS. After a few days' delay, the company began to roll out Rufus to early testers February 1 -- including some of us at TechCrunch -- to help find and compare products as well as provide recommendations on what to buy. Rufus can be summoned in one of two ways on mobile: by swiping up from the bottom of the screen while browsing Amazon's catalog or by tapping on the search bar, then one of the blue-bubbled suggestions under the new "Ask a question" section.
Dietitians share the five most common misunderstandings about dairy and milk that they encounter.
Grab a pair — or three — of these moisture-wicking, belly-smoothing pocket leggings.
Tyrese Maxey slipped on Sunday against the Mavericks and hit his head hard, though he was cleared to return to the game.
Take the pocket-sized JoGo camping, in the car — or use it at home when you want to make a single cup, stat.
Stop getting jolted out of bed by harsh beeping — this beloved gizmo uses a kinder, gentler approach.
Anthony Edwards missed the start of the Timberwolves’ game Monday night at the Target Center by accident.
Live results from the Associated Press from California's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
This bestseller has more than 47,000 five-star fans who say it clears cable clutter and makes plugs easier to access in tight spaces.
It's a no-brainer in a tech-heavy household, plus it has built-in surge protection to keep your gadgets safe.
Most of spring training is meaningless, but pitch and batted ball tracking technology can help us spotlight the developments worth noting.
'Not too thick, not too light': The all-season bedspread is washer- and dryer-friendly, and it doubles as a duvet insert.