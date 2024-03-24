Missing 17-year-old ran away from Herriman group home, police say

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) — Officials with the Herriman Police Department posted on social media to seek the public’s help in the search for a missing 17-year-old.

Police said the 17-year-old, named Ryan, ran away from a group home on March 15.

According to police, Ryan was last seen that day wearing a blue winter coat, black pants and a hat. The poster shared by Missing People in America says Ryan has brown hair and brown eyes, and is believed to be about 5’6″ tall.

According to Herriman Police, Ryan was last seen on March 15 wearing a blue winter coat, black pants and a hat. A poster shared by Missing People in America says Ryan has brown hair and brown eyes, and is believed to be about 5'6" tall. (Herriman Police Department)

According to Herriman Police, Ryan was last seen on March 15 wearing a blue winter coat, black pants and a hat. A poster shared by Missing People in America says Ryan has brown hair and brown eyes, and is believed to be about 5'6" tall. (Herriman Police Department)

LEARN MORE: What should you do if someone goes missing?

Ryan may also be wearing glasses, and the sides of his head are shaved.

Police said Ryan does not have family in the area, and one of Ryan’s relatives commented under the post by Herriman Police to say his family lives in Florida and North Carolina.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Herriman Police Department dispatch at 801-840-4000.

What to do when speaking to law enforcement

More than 600,000 people go missing each year in the United States, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Here are some suggestions to keep in mind if someone you know goes missing.

Utah officials suggest taking notes on interactions with law enforcement to keep track of details such as officer names, dates and times of interactions, the case number and what the officers say.

When working with local law enforcement to report a missing person, it is recommended one shares as much information as possible about the missing person, including but not limited to:

Full name or nicknames.

Recent photos.

Date of birth and age at the time they disappeared.

Gender/sex.

Detailed physical description (including unique scars or tattoos).

Date of disappearance.

Medical conditions.

Last known location.

Social media accounts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.