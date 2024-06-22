Missing 15-year-old found after six days

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A teenage who was missing for several days has been found safe.

The Forty Fort police chief says 15-year-old Bella Walton of Forty Fort, Luzerne County was located by family in Lebanon Valley after being missing for six days.

According to the family, Bella went missing on Saturday, June 15 around 1:00 a.m. with a teenage boy.

Hellertown Police Department put out a statement on Thursday saying that the boy had been located safe and unharmed but Bella had not been located at that time.

Bella was found a day after 28/22 News spoke to her family who said they had been looking restlessly for her.

