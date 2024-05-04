UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old found safe in Oklahoma City

UPDATE @ 10:15 PM

Authorities have confirmed that 14-year-old Abbey Force has now been found safe in Oklahoma City.

ORIGINAL STORY:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last heard from in the Oklahoma City area, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Authorities said 14-year-old Abbey Force was last seen on May 3. She’s wearing a pink nose ring and has pink braces.

Force is 5’7″ and is 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, please contact 9-1-1.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.