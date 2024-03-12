Missing 12-year-old boy spent the night in an Ohio Target

A 12-year-old boy reported missing over the weekend was discovered Monday morning at an Ohio Target store, where he'd apparently spent the night, authorities said.

Scott Varner, the spokesperson for Franklin County Children Services, said the child’s parents reported him missing Sunday. It’s believed he spent the night at the location, police told NBC affiliate WCMH of Columbus.

Varner said by email, "This was a runaway situation."

A Google Maps screenshot of a person coming out of a Target store. (Google Maps)

There were no reports the boy was harmed, the station said.

Police spokesperson Jennifer Watson said by email Monday, “The child’s parents are happy that he is safe and that he will be returning home shortly.”

Staff members at the store, which is on the east side of Columbus, on the border with Reynoldsburg, "immediately contacted law enforcement upon finding this child and cared for him until authorities arrived," Target said in a statement.

"The well-being of our guests is our top priority," it said.

Columbus police logged the store's call about 6:15 a.m., Watson said.

Officers unsuccessfully searched the area, which includes a number of retailers, for the boy's parents before they handed him off to Franklin County Children Services, she said.

He was reunited with his parents at a children's services facility Monday afternoon, Varner said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com