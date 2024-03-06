Missile explodes near Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with Greek prime minister: Sources

A missile exploded in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa early Wednesday, just hundreds of feet from where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, according to sources.

"It hit in a couple of hundred of meters (about 300 feet) from us, while the meeting was going," a source added.

The source also added that this was "the closest call ever," excluding Zelenskyy's trips to visit troops on the front lines.

PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in Odesa, Ukraine Mar. 6, 2024. (Reuters)

However, according to the source, it is unlikely that Zelenskyy was the target, with the source saying Russians were likely just launching missiles at their usual targets.

Neither of the leaders was harmed, but officials said there were dead and wounded in the attack. A source said at least five were killed.

"We saw this attack today," Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference. "You see who we're dealing with, they don't care where to hit. I know that there were victims today. I don't know all the details yet, but I know that there are dead, there are wounded."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

