Missed the planet parade this morning? Don’t worry, experts share dates for more alignments soon

If you happened to look out at the sky between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., you might have spotted some extra sparkly dots twinkling above.

Only those weren't just some extra special stars, those were planets forming a "planetary parade."

Early risers were treated to the alignment of six planets on Monday. Of the six, only four planets were considered visible with the naked eye — Jupiter, Mercury, Mars and Saturn. You would've need a telescope to see Uranus or Neptune.

If you missed the morning celestial festivities, you're in luck. There's a chance to see this exact alignment later this month, with experts saying it will be a better view. Plus, there's another alignment coming this year.

What is a planetary alignment?

A graphic from Star Walk depicting the upcoming "planet parade" on June 3.

According to the astronomy app, Star Walk, a planetary alignment happens when a planets gather closely on one side of the sun at the same time.

This alignment happens as the planets slowly catch up to one another over time when orbiting the sun. NASA says because they are all traveling along the same path, the ecliptic, as they pass Earth, it appears as though they are aligned.

There are several types of planetary alignments, which are also known informally as a planetary parade. They include:

Mini planetary alignment – 3 planets.

Small planetary alignment – 4 planets.

Large planetary alignment – 5 or 6 planets

Great, or full, planetary alignment – all solar system planets

Missed it? Don't sweat it, NASA debunked visibility of 'planet parade' anyway

Astronomers provide a realistic depiction of what skywatchers could see June 3, 2024 during a "planetary parade" in which six planets — Mercury, Jupiter, Uranus, Mars, Neptune and Saturn — will align during the predawn hours. Many of the planets, however, won't be visible due to their proximity to the sun.

As part of its annual monthly skywatching tips, NASA mentioned that the parade of planets would be difficult for most to watch or even catch a glimpse of.

"Some online sources have shared excitement about a 'parade of planets' visible in the morning sky in early June (June 3 in particular). In reality, only two of the six planets supposedly on display — Saturn and Mars — will actually be visible," according to a statement from NASA, adding that Jupiter and Mercury won't likely be visible because they'll be at or below the horizon in morning twilight.

Without a telescope, Uranus and Neptune are far too away for the naked eye to see, NASA said, especially as the morning sky brightens.

Can you see June's planet parade on other nights?

Yes! In fact, you might get an even better show later this month.

"To me, the closest thing to a planet parade is June 29th, when you’ll have Saturn, the third-quarter Moon, Mars, and Jupiter arrayed across the sky at dawn," Preston Dyches, a public engagement specialist for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory told USA TODAY.

USA TODAY notes many will not only get a better view of the planetary parade if they wait until June 29, but they'll be able to gaze at the stars on Friday night into Saturday morning, instead of having to view it during the work week.

"If you're patient and you wait until the end of the month, these planets will move farther away from the sun higher up in the early morning sky," Andrew Fazekas, the communications manager for Astronomers Without Borders, says. "So, that you will get an easier chance to pick them out in the sky.

When is the next planetary alignment? Look toward end of summer

Star Walk predicts the next planet parade will be in Aug. 28 of this year. Similarly to June, August will see six planets — Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune — align in the night sky.

Here's when StarWalk.space predicts the next six- and 7-planetary alignments will happen:

Aug. 28: Six planets – Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune

Jan. 18, 2025: Six planets – Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune

Feb. 28, 2025: Seven planets – Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune

Aug. 29, 2025: Six planets – Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune

Contributing: John Tufts and Janet Loehrke, Indianapolis Star

