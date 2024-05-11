Missed the northern lights Friday night? You may get another chance tonight, Sunday

Pink, green, gray and purple colors could illuminate the night sky again across Northeast Ohio Saturday night, but some cloud cover and rain might make the northern lights hard to see.

The best time to view the aurora borealis lights Saturday night will between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). But rain and thunderstorms are expected in the region before 2 a.m., possibly blocking the spectacle from view, the National Weather Service reported.

Despite this cloud cover, some experts say even a few breaks in the clouds will make the lights visible, reported USA Today.

The Cleveland National Weather Service said Saturday that solar activity is "set to persist at least through Sunday."

What are the northern lights?

The northern lights are a colorful effect caused by energized particles from the sun that are redirected toward the poles when they collide with Earth's magnetic field, according to NASA.

What is causing the auroras to move into Ohio?

This spectacle is often reserved for latitudes closer to the Earth's northern and southern poles, but a strong solar geomagnetic storm has sent more particles toward Earth than normal this weekend.

This storm erupted from a massive sunspot cluster on the sun. It is classified as "extreme," or a G5, which is the highest level for such a storm, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.

It is the first G5 storm to hit our planet since 2003.

The National Weather Service said there have been reports of "power grid irregularities and degradation to high-frequency communications and GPS" due to the geomagnetic storms.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Will the northern lights be visible in Ohio Saturday, Sunday?