Missed that emergency alert your neighbor got? How to sign up in Ada, Canyon counties

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office sent out an emergency alert after Deputy Tobin Botler was fatally shot Saturday night. If your neighbor got an alert and you didn’t, you may not have your phone or email set up to receive these updates. If you live in Ada or Canyon counties, here’s what you need to know.

Ada County

Through its CodeRed alert program, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies offer timely notifications of safety concerns, including criminal activity, missing person cases, and natural disasters.

Ada County residents can sign up at bit.ly/3Jv5XkH to register their cell phones to receive CodeRed emergency alerts. Residents can choose to sign up for recorded voice alerts by phone, text messages, emails or messages via social media. Residents can also download the CodeRed Mobile Alert app for Apple and Android devices.

The program sends out messages based on users’ geographic location. The app relies on users’ GPS location, so users will receive location-specific alerts while traveling elsewhere in the country.

If you still use a landline, your phone number will be automatically registered to receive alerts.

Canyon County

Through its AlertSense program, Canyon County fire, police and other emergency response departments offer emergency notifications, including public safety concerns and severe weather conditions.

Residents can fill out an online form at bit.ly/4b6EdP7 to select their preferred contact methods, preferred language, and types of alerts. Emergency updates are standardized, but users can select among types of weather updates, including air quality, wind and frost alerts.

Residents can also download the AlertSense app on Apple and Android devices.

