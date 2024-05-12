Missed the aurora borealis last night? The solar show may be visible again in Washington

Anyone who missed Friday’s geomagnetic storm that made the aurora borealis visible across Washington state could get another chance tonight.

The storm is expected to continue throughout the weekend until Sunday, according to The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Prediction Center. The aurora is predicted to remain visible until then.

The threat of additional solar flares will remain until sunspot clusters that trigger the aurora rotate out of view in the next few days, the prediction center says.

The extreme geomagnetic storm continues and will persist through at least Sunday... pic.twitter.com/GMDKikl7mA — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) May 11, 2024

The storm has reportedly caused power grid irregularities and disruptions to power, NOAA reports. This is caused by the powerful solar flares which are bursts of energy that can impact radio, power grids and navigation signals.

The storm will not injure people, but cell phone GPS systems might not work for those on earth.