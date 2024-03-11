Miss USA to visit spring Market

Mar. 11—HIGH POINT — Miss USA 2023 will attend the spring High Point Market in April, the High Point Market Authority announced.

Noelia Voigt studied interior design at the National Design Academy and aims to establish a career in the design industry, the authority said. Leading up to and during her spring Market visit, she will post about her design-related interests and impressions as a first-time attendee at the trade show. Follow @highpointmarket on Instagram, the official High Point Market account, as well as @missusa and @noeliavoigt to learn more.

This will be her first time at Market.

"For anyone interested in the interior design business, High Point Market is the one event you can't miss," Voigt said. "I look forward to discovering new home furnishings products, attending events, and meeting other designers while I'm there."

Vopigt said she would like to help families of all backgrounds create their dream homes, and she hopes to host a TV series focused on that, the market authority said.

Voigt was Miss Utah and won the Miss USA pageant in September.