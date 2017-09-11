Miss Texas Tears Into Trump In A Blistering 15-Second Takedown On Live TV

.@MissAmericaTX is up next and she will be answering a question from @MrJessCagle.

Miss Texas Margana Wood may not have triumphed at the Miss America pageant, but she won over millions of new fans by calling out both white supremacists and President Donald Trump on Sunday night.

During the Q&A portion of the event, Wood was asked about Trump’s response to white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia last month, when he said there were “very fine people on both sides.”

She had 20 seconds to respond. She only needed 15:

“I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious, that it was a terrorist attack. And I think that President Donald Trump should’ve made a statement earlier addressing the fact, and in making sure all Americans feel safe in this country. That is the number one issue right now.”

Wood’s comments were in line with some of the other statements she’s made in the past. As Miss Texas, she called her platform “You Belong” and spoke out against bullying and for equality and inclusion.

“It’s important for everyone to hear the phrase because they do ― everybody belongs,” Wood told Out Smart, a Houston-based magazine for the LGBTQ community.

While Wood’s response drew loud cheers from the audience, she didn’t win the pageant. Those honors went to Miss North Dakota Cara Mund.