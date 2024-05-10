Miss Ozark Highlands Kassidy Bell is raising awareness of the challenges those with disabilities face

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Miss Ozark Highlands Kassidy Bell is raising awareness of the challenges faced by those with disabilities and the fact that they face the day with a smile like everyone else.

This year is Bell’s first year in the Miss Arkansas competition and she shared a bit about how she got used to the transition from the Miss Teen competition after taking a step back for a few years.

Bell explained that her community service project is Disabilities Do Not Define, which is centered around inclusion and creating a positive atmosphere for those with disabilities. She said she found passion for raising awareness during high school while volunteering with Special Olympics events.

Bell will be part of the excitement at the Miss Arkansas Pageant coming up on Saturday, June 15, and airing on KARK. For more information on the competition, visit MissArkansas.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.