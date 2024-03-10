Miss Maryland wins Miss Teen Volunteer America, third to take the crown

In the Miss Teen Volunteer America pageant's third year, Miss Maryland Anna Grace Loudenbeck took home the crown on Saturday night.

A freshman at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, Loudenbeck made it to the final five of the night before winning a $10,000 scholarship and the crown.

PHOTOS: The 2025 Miss Teen Volunteer Pageant kicks off in Jackson, Tenn

Miss Teen Volunteer America 2024 Ayzjiahna Wood struggles to fit the crown on Miss Maryland Teen Volunteer Anna Grace Loudenbeck during the last night of the 2025 Miss Teen Volunteer America Pageant inside Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson, Tenn. on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

In addition to personal interviews, scoring is based on three categories each worth 25%: health and fitness, talent, and evening gown.

In the question portion before the crowning, each contestant randomly chooses a question to answer before the judges and attendees.

Newly crowned Miss Teen Volunteer America 2025 Anna Grace Loudenbeck has her sachel placed on her by Miss Teen Volunteer America 2024 Ayzjiahna Wood during the last night of the 2025 Miss Teen Volunteer America Pageant inside Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson, Tenn. on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Loudenbeck was asked how she has recruited other young women to participate in her state pageant program.

She says that pageants "are more than just pretty gowns."

Miss Maryland Teen Volunteer Anna Grace Loudenbeck celebrates with fellow pageants as she is crowned Miss Teen Volunteer America 2025 during the last night of the 2025 Miss Teen Volunteer America Pageant inside Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson, Tenn. on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

"A lot of people think that pageants have a certain stereotype about women that's not necessarily true," Loudenbeck said.

"I made it my mission in high school and going into college to prove them wrong, that pageants are more than pretty gowns and you can be a smart independent woman."

Sarah Best is a reporter for the Jackson Sun.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Maryland's Anna Grace Loudenbeck takes home Miss Teen Volunteer crown