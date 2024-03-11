‘We will miss you’: This Johnson County boutique closed, packed up and headed south

Tyler Kingston Mercantile — a trendy “modern general store” selling clothes, home goods and more — has closed its Prairie Village location.

Tyler Kingston’s last day at 8221 Corinth Mall was Feb. 28, according to a Facebook post.

“It’s with mixed emotions that we share, that the time has come for us to end our time in Prairie Village, at Corinth Square,” a post from the boutique reads. “We will miss you Kansas City, and we will never forget where we began and the support you gave us throughout the years.”

Owners Jess and Ryan Mead opened Tyler Kingston, named after their two sons Tyler and Kingston, in 2017 at 422 Armour Road, North Kansas City. The couple opened their Prairie Village location two years later.

But after deciding to move to Texas in 2022, the Meads are wanting to saddle up Tyler Kingston and bring all their goods down to Dallas.

“Our focus now is to grow our business in the Dallas market,” reads the post from the boutique.

A spokeswoman with Corinth Square confirmed that the boutique had closed for good.

Tyler Kingston currently has two locations in Dallas, and one in McKinney, Texas.