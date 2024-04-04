Miss Houston USA 2024 Mary Sickler visits CW39
Sharron Melton sits with Mary Sickler, the 2024 Miss Houston USA winner, about her time as a pageant contestant and her goals as she prepares for the Miss Texas USA pageant.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
It could matter in a razor-thin contest. Just don’t expect a big swing in either direction.
From popular T-shirt options to flattering minimizers and strapless faves, these are the best styles around.
A dairy farm worker in Texas is the second-ever case of human infection in the U.S. Here's what it means for you.
With the fantasy basketball playoffs nearly complete in most leagues, Dan Titus looks back at a trio of unlikely heroes who performed when we needed it most.
If you're into big trucks that can take on any road and look good doing it, consider purchasing a truck lift kit. They can even be added to SUVs as well.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
The non-toxic pots and pans produce even results and clean up easily, according to over15,000 five-star fans.
The veteran two-way guard’s journey to the Boston Celtics has been the perfect illustration of right place, right time.
The second teaser for the 2025 Toyota 4Runner just dropped, and it confirms the SUV will retain its roll-down rear window.
As we turn toward the draft, Charles McDonald gives you his 11 favorite prospects in this class, with some marquee names — and others that may someday become one.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up his full-scale breakdown for the upcoming weekend of the MLB season, including matchups to target and starters to stream.
BYD's first electrified pickup is nearing an official reveal, but details are currently in short supply.
Iowa and UConn face off in the Final Four round of March Madness this Friday.
Also on our cheat sheet: An Emeril Lagasse Forever Pan Pro set for $80 — that's 60% off — and an $82 discount on a handy vertical garden for spring planting.
Everything you need to know about streaming the next Formula 1 Grand Prix.
The biggest news stories this morning: Our favorite cheap smartphone is on sale for $250 right now, OnePlus rolls out its own version of Google’s Magic Eraser, How to watch (and record) the solar eclipse on April 8.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is taking aim at mortgage closing costs in its latest probe against junk fees.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to discuss the breaking news that Stefon Diggs has been traded to the Houston Texans. The trio dive into the how and why of the blockbuster trade, including what went wrong for Diggs in Buffalo, how the Texans decided to put all their chips on the table, Diggs as a personality fit in Houston, what it means for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and how this trade shapes the AFC playoff race for years to come.
Teens are forgoing music streaming services in favor of vinyl albums and record players.