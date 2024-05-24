‘We will miss Eddy so much.’ Fresno family mourns bicycle rider killed by train

A man on a bike killed when he was struck by a train in downtown Fresno has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner.

Eddy Rodriguez, 21, of Fresno was fatally struck at the train crossing near Tulare and Q streets about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, police and the Fresno County Coroner’s Office said.

Train staffers said Rodriguez was seen riding south parallel with the train and made a sudden move in front of the train, police said. It was not clear if he was aware of the train.

Rodriguez was taken to an area hospital but died, police said.

Rodriguez’s family was mourning his loss about two weeks before his 22nd birthday, according to his cousin Yadira Esparza.

Esparza and Rodriguez’s sister, Norma Rodriguez, developed a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral arrangements.

“The Rodriguez family is taking the loss of their beloved son heavily,” the page read. “Eddy was a good kid growing up. He always gave a helping hand, was hard working and loved his family very much. We will miss Eddy so much.”

