Miss Arkansas Is Crowned Miss America 2017

Savvy Shields, the 21-year-old Miss Arkansas, won the title of Miss America 2017 — as well as a $50,000 college scholarship — on Sunday night at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.

The 2016 titleholder, Miss Georgia Betty Cantrell, crowned Shields, who took the iconic first walk wearing a black gown while waving and crying like her many predecessors.

Shields energized the at-time raucous crowd — which was studded with young women wearing gowns, crowns, and sashes from local pageants and from Miss America’s Outstanding Teen state levels — by performing a jazz dance to “They Just Keep Moving the Line.” During the question and answer period, Shields gave a safe response to a question about Hillary Clinton as posed to her by celebrity judge Gabby Douglas.

“It is unreal and I am so grateful for this,” Shields told reporters of her win immediately following the broadcast. “I am so honored and very humbled to be standing in front of you today as your Miss America. And that feels so weird to say out loud!”

The 1st runner-up was Miss South Carolina, Rachel Wyatt, who earned a $25,000 scholarship. Her talent was dance. The 2nd runner-up was Miss New York, Camille Sims, who sang the jazz standard “Sway” and won a $20,000 scholarship.

But judges — which included Olympic gold-medal gymnast Douglas, singer Ciara, actress Laura Maurano, Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban, Miss America 1985 Sharlene Wells Hawkes, and actress Sara Foster — ultimately landed on Shields, whose total high scores (comprised of 25 percent for a composite rating from the preliminaries, 10 percent for swimsuit, 15 percent for evening wear, 30 percent for talent, and 20 percent for the final question) nabbed her the crown.